MOSCOW, August 20 – RIA Novosti. The Russian economy, despite the sanctions, is holding up better than many expected, writes the British newspaper Financial Times.

As the newspaper notes, the rapid actions taken by the Central Bank of Russia to introduce capital controls and raise interest rates have stabilized the ruble.

The FT also emphasizes that the increase in oil sales to China, India and Turkey “helped counteract the decline in exports to the EU.”

At the same time, the publication claims that in the future, the “greatest impact” on Russia could be the loss of Western technologies and components that Beijing or other countries “cannot completely replace.”

After the start of the special operation in Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and the sanctions dealt a serious blow to the entire world economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people.