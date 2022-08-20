World
The United States announced the development of means to combat hypersonic weapons
WASHINGTON, August 20 – RIA Novosti. The United States is developing means to combat hypersonic weapons, said First Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks.
“Without going into too much detail, I will only mention that we are investing, among other things, in the means of combating hypersonic weapons, because we want to be sure that we can protect ourselves from their use by other countries,” she said during a conversation with reporters. The transcript of her speech was released by the Pentagon.
According to the deputy head of the defense department, the United States is also developing its own hypersonic weapons. “I do think we can talk about promising progress on the US hypersonic program,” Hicks said.
The American official added that the United States has a number of its own concepts on how to effectively use hypersonic weapons, and these ideas are “different from the ideas of the Russian Federation or China” in this regard.
