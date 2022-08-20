World

Two vessels with food were allowed to leave the Ukrainian Chernomorsk

UN, August 20 – RIA Novosti. The Joint Coordinating Center (JCC) allowed the exit of two ships with food from the Ukrainian Chernomorsk on Saturday, the center reported.
“The Joint Coordinating Center (JCC) … authorized the exit of two vessels carrying a total of 31,000 tons of food from Ukraine as part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative,” the JCC said in a statement.
The ships will sail on 20 August.
Both ships will leave Chernomorsk. The ship ZUMRUT ANA will carry 6.3 thousand tons of sunflower oil to Venice, and OCEAN S will carry 25 thousand tons of wheat to Marmara (Turkey).
In addition, the SKC completed the inspection of four ships leaving Ukraine. We are talking about PETREL S, SARA, EFE, RAMUS. In addition, they searched two ships bound for Ukraine. This is PRETTY LADY and BELLIS.
Yesterday, 15:26

Guterres inspected the vessel on which Ukrainian grain will be exported

