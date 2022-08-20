Kissinger urged not to prolong the conflict in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, August 20 – RIA Novosti. Dragging out the conflict in Ukraine is fraught with escalation and must be resolved through negotiations, said former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

“Negotiations must take place. Also, I would warn against dragging this war on indefinitely. Because, in that case, everything will be like the First World War, and there will probably be an escalation. Therefore, I hope that the NATO countries will soon agree among themselves on what should be the results of the negotiations and what result is achievable,” he said in an interview with CNN.

At the same time, the 99-year-old patriarch of American foreign policy opposed NATO countries making concessions to Russia, believing that the latter should not receive “any benefit” from the special operation in Ukraine and return 15-20% of the territories of this country, which are now under her control.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.”

For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces strike only at the military infrastructure and Ukrainian troops and, as of March 25, they have completed the main tasks of the first stage – they have significantly reduced the combat potential of Ukraine.

The ultimate goal of the operation, according to the supreme commander, is “the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that would guarantee the security of Russia itself.”