Ukrainians in Britain predicted the fate of the homeless
MOSCOW, August 20 – RIA Novosti. Thousands of Ukrainian refugees in the UK may end up on the street due to low levels of benefits for their maintenance, The Independent warns.
The country has a program according to which the British accept people from Ukraine in their homes for a period of at least six months. In some cases, this period is already coming to an end. However, almost one in four homeowners plans to end their participation in the program after these six months. The main reason is the sharp rise in the cost of living.
Now the British receive £350 (about 26,000 rubles – ed.) per month for refugees. The British government was urged to double these subsidies for all those hosts who would agree to continue to host Ukrainian guests. Moreover, according to experts, it will be cheaper for the government to increase banknotes than to deal with homeless refugees later, the article says.
By the beginning of July, more than 1,300 Ukrainians were listed as homeless or were about to become so. For some, the accommodation agreement was broken, for others the place turned out to be uninhabitable.
There are currently about 79,000 refugees in the UK under this programme.
According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, more than 10.5 million people have left Ukraine since February 24, 6.37 million of them settled in Europe, most of all – 1.25 million – in Poland.
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked