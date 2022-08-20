UN urges respect for civilian nature of Ukrainian nuclear power plant | News

The Secretary General of the United Nations Organization (UN), Antonio Guterres, requested this Thursday that the parties involved in the conflict in Ukraine respect the civilian nature of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant facilities.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia denounces Ukraine’s provocation before Guterres visit

According to Guterres, who coincided on his visit to Ukrainian soil with the president of Türkiye, Recep T. Erdogan, “the facility should not be used as part of any military operation.”

He stressed that “an agreement is urgently needed to restore Zaporizhia as a purely civilian infrastructure and ensure the security of the area.”

After the meeting, it was reported that there was an agreement to establish the parameters of a possible mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the nuclear power plant.

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Ukrayna Devlet Başkanı Zelenskiy ve BM Genel Sekreteri Guterres ile ortak basın toplantısında konuşuyor

— TC Cumhurbaşkanlığı (@tcbestepe)

August 18, 2022

For his part, the director general of this organization, Rafael M. Grossi, said Thursday that the preliminary analyzes he has carried out indicate that there is no “immediate threat” to nuclear security after the recent Ukrainian artillery attacks against areas of the plant. , which is under Russian control.

In another section, Guterres celebrated that, after the departure of the first ships with grains, there are signs that point to a drop in international prices, although he clarified that there should be no illusions and that there is a long way to go before that be a trend

The meeting between Antonio Guterres, the Ukrainian president, Vladimir Zelensky, and the Turkish president, RT Erdogan, took place after bilateral meetings between the leaders in which they discussed a preview of the issues they discussed together.

The trilateral talks between Ukraine, Türkiye and the UN address the implementation of the grain agreement, as well as the steps that can be taken to end the conflict between Ukraine and Russia through diplomacy.

This is Erdogan’s first visit to Ukraine since the start of hostilities on February 24 last. However, the Turkish leader, like Guterres, decided not to go to kyiv (the capital) and the meeting is taking place in Lvov, a city located 70 kilometers from the border with Poland.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source