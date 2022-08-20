Ex-Attorney General arrested in Mexico after investigating missing 43 students

MEXICO CITY, August 20 – RIA Novosti. Former Mexican Attorney General Jesús Murillo Karam (2021-2015), who led the agency during the first investigation into the case of missing students from Ayotsinapa College, has been arrested in Mexico City, the country’s Attorney General’s Office said.

“Federal Attorney Police have arrested Jesus M,” the prosecution’s Twitter blog reads.

Sources of local newspapers confirmed that the speech in the message of the prosecutor’s office was about the former prosecutor general of the country, who was detained while leaving his house in the metropolitan area of ​​Lomas de Chapultepec.

Murillo Karam led an investigation into the missing 43 students in 2014 and published the results under the title Historical Truth. The prosecutor’s conclusions that the students had been kidnapped and burned by bandits became the object of widespread international criticism and were subsequently refuted.

Mexico’s interior ministry, in a preliminary report released Friday, called the disappearance of students from a rural teacher’s school in September 2014 a state crime involving members of the Guerreros Unidos gang and agents of various Mexican government agencies. At the same time, specialists in the course of a new investigation could not find any indication that the missing students could be alive.

Forty-three students from Ayotsinapa College went missing in the city of Iguala in September 2014. As it became known later, they were kidnapped by local police and handed over to bandits, after which the students were allegedly killed in different places. An analysis of the skeletal remains that were found during the search operations confirmed the identities of three of the missing students.

The reporter from the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that during the investigation, 26 key witnesses – members of criminal groups and their relatives, as well as witnesses and participants in the events, died or were killed.