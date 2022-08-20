Pushkov ridiculed Europe “abandoned to the mercy of fate” by the allies

MOSCOW, August 20 – RIA Novosti. Senator Alexei Pushkov commented on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s admission that Ottawa is unable to provide significant support to Europe with gas supplies this winter.

Canada can do “not much” in the short term to help the EU deal with the “coming winter difficulties”, Trudeau said.

“The G7 country is getting ready to wash its hands of the winter crisis, leaving its European allies to their fate. And this is one of the formal leaders of the Western world !” – Pushkov wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, at one time Washington dragged Canada “weak in all respects” into the G7 from the back entrance, while the Europeans meekly agreed.

“As it turns out, in vain,” the senator summed up.

Gas futures in Europe on Friday evening against the background of the upcoming suspension of the Nord Stream jumped in price above $ 2,700 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since March. The European market is facing a gas collapse. Experts attributed it to limited supply from major suppliers, low occupancy levels of underground gas storage facilities (UGS) in Europe and strong demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Asia.