MOSCOW, August 20 – RIA Novosti. Spain – one of Ukraine’s “most loyal allies” – has turned its back on it, analyst Jorge González-Gallarza writes in a Newsweek article.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reminds the author of the publication that back in the spring, during his visit to Kyiv, he promised Ukraine various and large-scale military assistance, but cooperation between the two countries has not stood the test of time.

“Spain, a NATO outpost far from conflict, has mastered the art of diplomacy: promise big and deliver little. Who needs enemies with allies like that?” González-Gallarza asks.

Spain, the analyst recalls, handed over to Ukraine several pieces of light artillery, one evacuation armored vehicle and a small amount of anti-tank weapons. At the same time, the El Pais newspaper, citing sources, previously reported that Madrid was going to transfer heavy weapons to Kyiv, including dozens of German Leopard 2A4 tanks. “Two months later, the Spanish Minister of Defense completely refused to discuss the proposal. She argued that the deplorable state of the tanks would pose a danger to the operators,” the article says.

As a result, Ukrainians, according to Gonzalez-Gallars, “are losing faith in Spain.” “Last week, the government of Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he was expecting 20 armored M113s. For once, this promise was no longer met with the usual expression of heartfelt gratitude in Ukraine. As it turned out, the M113 is a machine of the 1970s era, which in Spain there are about a thousand, and, according to internal sources, it is planned for the most part to be written off,” the author of the material wrote.

The position of Spain should be a lesson for other countries that are ready to verbally condemn the Russian special operation in Ukraine, but in reality do not have sufficient incentives for real “support” of Kyiv, the analyst concluded.

