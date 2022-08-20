Report 38 deaths from forest fires in Algeria | News

Algerian authorities reported this Thursday that the forest fires that have ravaged the country have left 38 dead, so far, in the face of a heat wave that has registered temperatures of almost 50 degrees Celsius.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Algeria shows interest in joining the Brics group

Civil Protection reported that more than 200 people were also injured by the flames, which affect territories in the north and east of the nation.

In addition, they specified that of the total deaths, about 30 were registered in the eastern part of the province of El Tarf, near the border with Tunisia, of which 11 were children.

The Government of Algeria asserted that personnel and available materials will be mobilized to deal with the incidents, tasks in which Army and Civil Protection teams are already involved with the support of fire-fighting helicopters.

Likewise, Tunisian authorities reported that they plan to mobilize personnel and means to help deal with the fire in the cities near its border with Algeria.

In a recent report presented by Civil Protection, it was specified that 128 fires were recorded in at least 21 governorates of the country.

The authorities have detailed that the extinction and evacuation teams have 280 tank trucks and 1,700 Civil Protection agents to control the fire.

According to official figures, in August 2021, forest fires burned nearly 100,000 hectares of forests, while 90 people died.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source