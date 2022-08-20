CNN: Iran drops one of its demands in JCPOA talks

MOSCOW, August 20 – RIA Novosti. Tehran has abandoned its Tehran has abandoned its demand to remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces) from the list of terrorist organizations in the United States as part of negotiations to restore the JCPOA, according to CNN, citing a senior US administration official.

Earlier, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that an agreement on the restoration of the JCPOA could be reached “literally in the coming days.”

As the TV channel notes, this requirement of the Iranian side was the main stumbling block in efforts to restore the nuclear deal.

According to a US administration official, in its response to the draft nuclear deal proposed by the European Union, Iran did not demand that the IRGC be delisted as a terrorist organization in the US.

Iran on Monday sent the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, its response on the proposed text of the draft agreement on the restoration of the Iranian nuclear deal, and also expressed its opinion on “remaining issues” in the negotiations. The EU called Iran’s response to the nuclear deal proposal constructive and said it was consulting with the United States on further steps, Bloomberg reported, citing an informed source.

In 2015, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, France and Iran signed a nuclear deal – the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, which involved the lifting of sanctions in exchange for limiting Iran’s nuclear program. In May 2018, the United States under Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA and reinstated sanctions against Tehran. In response, Iran announced a phased reduction in its obligations under the agreement, waiving restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and the level of uranium enrichment.

Negotiations were held in Vienna to renew the JCPOA and lift Washington’s sanctions against Tehran. In December 2021, the parties reached an agreement on two draft agreements, in which the European side included the positions of Iran. Iranian spokesman Bagheri Kyani said the talks were going well, but US State Department spokesman Ned Price assessed the progress in Vienna as modest, urging Tehran to take the issue seriously. With the return of the parties to their capitals at the end of March, the negotiations were suspended. The Iranian Foreign Ministry blamed the US administration for this. The next round of negotiations on the JCPOA took place in Doha on June 29-30.