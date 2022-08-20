World
Monkeypox cases in Chile top 200
BUENOS AIRES, August 20 – RIA Novosti. The number of cases of monkeypox in Chile exceeded 200 in a month, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.
“From June 17 to August 18, 2022, Chile … confirmed 207 cases, three cases are suspected,” the ministry said.
130 patients have been discharged from hospitals.
Most of the patients are residents of the metropolitan area.
According to the Ministry of Health, 13% of patients have been abroad in the last three weeks. In 15% of cases, it was possible to establish that people became infected from those who were sick with smallpox.
