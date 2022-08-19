At least five dead after storms in Corsica, France | News

The French Ministry of the Interior reported this Thursday that five people have died, so far, after the strong storms recorded on the island of Corsica, with winds exceeding 200 kilometers per hour.

The entity updated the number of deaths in the last report presented, after the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, indicated that there were six deceased. In addition, he specified that about 20 people were injured.

According to the authorities, among the deceased is a 13-year-old minor, as well as a 72-year-old woman; a 46-year-old man; while the fourth victim was a 62-year-old fisherman and the fifth a kayaker, without further information.

At the request of the Président de la République, je suis venu supporter mon soutien et celui du Gouvernement aux résidents et vacanciers de Corse que ont fait face à une tempête d’une extreme violence. J’ai une émue emue pour les victims et les sinistrés. L’État est à leurs côtés. pic.twitter.com/UvSnBRD7Y3

Through the social network Twitter, Minister Darmanin indicated that “at the request of the President of the Republic, I have come to offer my support and that of the Government to the residents and vacationers of Corsica who faced an extremely violent storm”.

Following this situation, French President Emanuel Macron urgently summoned ministers from his Cabinet to analyze the situation and called on the island’s authorities to support the Executive’s actions.

“This afternoon I want to once again express my support and that of the nation for the Corsicans who have been severely hit. I am thinking of the victims and their families. Thanks to the rescue forces mobilized to save lives and help the affected neighbors,” stated the president.

Aux côtés du Président de la République, nous sommes mobilisés pour accompagner les victims des intemperies en Corse. L’Etat et les elus de l’île ont pris les mesures de protection nécessaires pour cette nuit. Restore vigilants.

For her part, Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne assured that the Government maintains constant monitoring of operations that are sustained on land and sea. “The state and elected officials on the island have taken the necessary protective measures for tonight,” she said.

The strong storm also affected areas of Italy, including Tuscany, where authorities have reported at least two deaths and about 20 injuries.





