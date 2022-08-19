Fire affects more than 13,000 hectares in Bejís, Spain | News

The European Forest Fire Information System (Effis) reported this Thursday that the flames in the municipality of Bejís, in the province of Castellón in the Valencian Community, have affected 13,451 hectares so far, with a perimeter of 120 kilometers.

Authorities of the Valencian Community indicated that the Bejís fire continues its advance, despite the rain recorded on Wednesday night, which accumulated between 14 and 20 liters per square meter, and helped to contain the incident for almost two hours, increasing the relative humidity levels.

However, there are still areas with very high temperatures that, added to the speed of the wind, affect the rekindling of the flames.

In statements to a local media, the president of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig, said that, given the current situation, they will evaluate whether the evacuation of 1,500 people is maintained in the municipalities of Bejís, Torás, Sacañet and Teresa, with the exception of Viver that was already deconfined.

“We are much better than we were yesterday, but we still can’t even remotely say that this fire is under control,” the official stressed.

During this day, about 30 helicopters have been deployed to fight the flames, while 11 firefighters work on the ground extinction tasks.

Communities such as Castilla-La Mancha, Aragón, Catalonia and the Ministry of Ecological Transition have collaborated with the work of extinguishing the fire, which has spread to the south to the province of Valencia and to the north to Aragón.

Affectation of the fire in Vall d’Ebo

The Effis also commented that the Vall d’Ebo fire, in the province of Alicante, has destroyed a total of 13,116 hectares, and its evolution after the recent rains has been more favourable.

The authorities reported that the firefighters were able to control the most complicated points in the Fontilles and Vall d’Alcalá territories, although one point in the Benimassot area intensified, which managed to contain it in the morning hours.

“It is expected that the fire can be considered stabilized in the next few hours. It is already perimeter and without flame. The work of the aerial media will be intensified to intervene in the most dangerous areas”, Puig specified, after concluding the meeting of the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi).

However, the extinction work continues from the air and on the ground, with the support of other autonomous communities and the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

The authorities also indicated that the almost 1,500 people who had to leave their homes, in the Marina Alta region of Alicante, can return in stages.

Active fire season in Europe

The European Commission reported this Thursday that the Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Union (EU) has deployed, in the last two months, a total of 369 firefighters, 105 vehicles, 29 planes and eight helicopters to collaborate in the extinction of the fires. in the region.

According to the Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, so far Europe has suffered more than 700,000 hectares, the highest figure since statistics began to be collected in 2006.

Lenarcic referred that the European mechanism “has been activated nine times by five countries with an unprecedented degree of solidarity expressed by the Member States”, and assured that permanent surveillance of the situation is maintained.





