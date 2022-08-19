China flood death toll rises to 16 | News

Chinese authorities reported Thursday that the death toll has risen to 16 after flooding in the northwestern province of Qinghai, while 36 people are missing.

CMIO.org in sequence:

China announces attendance at Russian military exercises

The report stated that rescuers found 20 people alive in the last hours, while the search for those who were reported missing in the town of Datong continues.

In addition, they specified that 6,245 residents of six villages were affected, after heavy rains began on Wednesday night, generating flash floods and landslides.

authorities of #China reported today that the dead increased to 16 and the missing to 36 due to the floods that surprised a mountainous community in the province of Qinghai, in the northwest pic.twitter.com/vXkOcBEUES

– Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

August 18, 2022

Local authorities mobilized more than 2,000 members of the armed police, public security, emergencies, health, among other departments, to deal with the situation; as well as more than 150 vehicles for search and rescue operations.

There are alerts in Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Heilongjiang, Shaanxi and Gansu, in the face of possible downpours, floods and landslides.

However, in contrast to this situation, provinces in central and southern China are suffering from one of the worst droughts in decades.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source