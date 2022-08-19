Year-on-year inflation reaches 9.3% in Austria | News

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Austria registered a year-on-year increase of 9.3 percent as of July, the highest level since February 1975, the federal statistics office of that European country, Statistik Austria, reported on Thursday.

In a statement, the office states that the items that experienced the greatest price variations were fuels with 63.1 percent, heating oil with 108.5 percent, natural gas with 71.5 percent and food with 12.1 percent. percent, which according to statistics is reflected in the weekly purchase.

The general director of Statistik Austria, Tobias Thomas, specified that “the increase in prices is particularly noticeable in weekly purchases: the value of the mini basket, which includes fuel, groceries and services, increased by 19.1 percent in July, doubling the general inflation.

Statistik Austria underlined that without fuel, food, energy and restaurants, the Austrian inflation rate would have stood at 3.7 percent, and stated that the price increase in July was higher than the company’s estimate, with a variation with respect to last June of 0.9 percent.

Likewise, transportation costs increased by 21.8 percent compared to the same period in 2021, while restaurants and hotels registered price increases of 9.3 percent.

According to the calculation of the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) of the European Union (EU), Austria recorded a price increase of 9.4 percent.

This Thursday it was also indicated that the Eurostat statistical office confirmed that in the EU inflation rose to 8.9 percent in the past month of July.

