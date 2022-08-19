Why is humanitarian assistance important? | News

This Friday, August 19, World Humanitarian Assistance Day is commemorated in a context where, at a global level, a crisis is being experienced to the point that assistance is needed in dozens of nations.

The concept that we celebrate this Friday concerns the values ​​of unity, solidarity, empathy and love for others that all human beings should have and practice.

In this sense, the date reminds us that wherever people need help, others must and can be there to offer assistance.

In 2022, the World Humanitarian Day campaign seeks to pay tribute to the thousands of volunteers, professionals and people affected by crises who offer urgent medical help, shelter, food, protection and water, among others.

The types of assistance are dissimilar, as varied as the help that one human being can offer another in extreme situations such as natural phenomena, famines, social crises; from psychological to monetary support.

Given the climatic situation that the world is experiencing, for example, no nation is exempt from suffering the ravages of nature. Earthquakes, large fires, hurricanes, tornadoes have caused devastation in countries that have required the assistance of others, either with personnel or supplies.

Haiti, Afghanistan and Yemen are samples of nations that need humanitarian assistance and, in fact, receive it.

Yemen is the state with the largest humanitarian crisis in the world and it is estimated that in 2021 more than 20 million Yemenis (about 67 percent of the population) needed humanitarian aid. This figure has increased to this date, as the situation has worsened.

Why is World Humanitarian Day commemorated?

On August 19, 2003, a bomb attack occurred at the Canal Hotel located in Baghdad, Iraq, which took the lives of 22 humanitarian workers, including the special representative of the UN Secretary General for that Arab country, Sergio Vieira de Mello. .

In 2008, five years after the tragedy, the United Nations General Assembly decided to establish this date as World Humanitarian Aid Day.

Every year the date is dedicated to analyzing a theme, bringing together all members of the humanitarian system to urge them to continue fighting for the survival, improvement of conditions and dignity of people affected by crises and for the safety of humanitarian workers. .

