Carriers paralyze the UK capital with a strike | News

The general secretary of the British railway transport union (RMT), Mick Lynch, warned this Friday that the railway dispute could continue “indefinitely”, when less than 20 percent of the capital’s trains are in operation. service.

Lynch called on the British government, which is in crisis after the expected departure of Boris Johnson and the election of his successor, to end its refusal to engage in talks on wages, jobs and conditions in the transport sector. .

Only one in five trains runs across the country due to the strike by members of unions led by RMT, on the first day of a new round of strikes.

The union leader also warned that the United Kingdom could be paralyzed by a wave of strikes that would affect “all sectors of the economy”, although he stopped short of predicting a general strike.

Lynch said he fears a solution might not be possible due to what he called political interference from the Department of Transportation and Revenue.

Meanwhile, the British government, in the midst of the summer holidays, denied on Thursday that ministers are deliberately seeking a political fight with rail unions.

However, in a new statement, a spokesman for the Department of Transport and Revenue accused the RMT of “choosing to inflict misery and disrupt the daily lives of millions rather than work with industry to reach an agreement that brings our railways to the XXI century” .

In fact, the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, even said that “rail reforms will be imposed if the workers do not accept new agreements”.

Shapps justified his threats by stating that outdated labor practices needed to be updated; which is disputed by the unions, who argue that employers are trying to use modernization as an excuse to reduce the salary and real conditions of members.

