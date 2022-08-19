Presidents of Russia and China will attend the next G20 summit | News

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will attend the Group of Twenty (G20) summit scheduled for next November, the president of the host country, Indonesia, Joko announced on Friday. Widodo.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Vladimir Putin accuses the US of prolonging the conflict in Ukraine

The head of state stated in an interview with local media that “Xi Jinping will come. President Putin has also told me that he will come” in the midst of a context tempered by increased tensions between the two nations and the West.

At the same time, Widodo emphasized the need to work towards resolving differences between nations through diplomatic channels, and urged the international community to concentrate efforts to face the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, confirmed the presence of his Russian counterparts, Vladimir Putin, and #ChineseXi Jinping at the next G20 summit to be held in Bali on November 15 and 16 pic.twitter.com/mNYQW2GjdL

– Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

August 19, 2022

Although Moscow and Beijing have not confirmed the attendance of their leaders, the Indonesian president said that both Putin and Xi had given him guarantees of their assistance.

Widodo has expressed his willingness to act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine, which he ratified in his recent visits to both nations, in which he insisted on the importance of ending the conflict.

Indonesia has come under heavy pressure from Western powers to withdraw its invitation to Russia and China, which Widodo has opposed. To counteract the effects of these maneuvers, he has invited the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, to participate in the meeting, which will take place in Bali.

Last July, the meeting of Foreign Ministers and the Finance Ministers of the G20 was held in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, in which the representatives of China and Russia participated in the bloc that hosts the world‘s largest economies.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source