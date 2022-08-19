Arestovich opposed Zelensky’s call to ban the issuance of visas to Russians

MOSCOW, August 18 – RIA Novosti. Aleksey Arestovich, adviser to the head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, expressed disagreement with his proposal to introduce a ban on issuing visas to all Russians.

Zelensky in early August urged the international community to ban entry to all Russian citizens. But this proposal met with a controversial reaction both outside of Ukraine and among Zelensky’s own allies, the Washington Post writes.

So, Arestovich said that he did not agree that the ban on entry into the country should apply to absolutely all Russians and Belarusians.

“I am still not a supporter of collective responsibility,” Arestovich told the newspaper.

According to him, choosing those who need to be denied a visa, you need to be “more selective.” As an example of those who should be denied entry, he named those who support Russian President Vladimir Putin. At the same time, Zelensky’s adviser himself admits that it will be “technically difficult” to determine this. Therefore, according to him, Zelensky’s office probably decided that it was “easier to ban everyone.”

Recently, there have been calls in a number of European countries to ban all Russians from entering the Schengen countries. As Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said earlier, Estonia supports this ban.

Yesterday, 13:37 Foreign Ministers of the EU countries will discuss the issue of visas for Russians

Also earlier, the Finnish government said that the country will halve the number of visa applications accepted in Russia from the beginning of September – up to 500 per day, 20% of all time will be reserved for tourists and 80% for people traveling for reasons not related to tourism. In addition, the Latvian Parliament adopted a statement calling on EU countries to stop issuing visas to citizens of Russia and Belarus.

The German government had previously submitted for discussion a draft EU decision to ban the issuance of Schengen visas to Russian citizens as part of the next sanctions package. At the same time, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he could hardly imagine a ban on issuing Schengen visas to Russian citizens.

Moscow considers proposals to ban the issuance of Schengen visas to all Russian citizens as a manifestation of chauvinism, such statements by European politicians will not remain without consequences – “we will have to answer for them,” said Ivan Nechaev, deputy director of the information and press department of the Russian Foreign Ministry. As Konstantin Kosachev, vice-speaker of the Federation Council, emphasized, the proposal to deprive Russians of the right to obtain Schengen visas is contrary to the EU’s human rights obligations and the regulations of the union itself. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that European countries unfriendly to Russia are imposing sanctions “to the point of unconsciousness”, the Kremlin hopes that over time “common sense will somehow manifest itself.”