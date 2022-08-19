World

US announces readiness to work with Russia on new START

WASHINGTON, August 18 – RIA Novosti. The United States is ready to work with Russia on a treaty to replace START, it does not lose value at the moment, said State Department spokesman Ned Price.
“We are ready, if Russia is ready to work as a responsible nuclear power, for negotiations on a new framework to replace the START that expires in the coming years,” Price said at a briefing.
He stressed that Washington considers it necessary to adhere to the important parameters of the START. “We see the value of START, now its value has even grown than it was in the previous period of its existence,” Price said.
He stressed that the United States will do everything possible to preserve the key provisions of the treaty.
