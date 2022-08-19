World
Medvedev will continue to explain to Europeans how things really are
MOSCOW, August 18 – RIA Novosti. Oleg Osipov, Assistant to the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, in response to criticism of the Italian Foreign Minister, told RIA Novosti that Dmitry Medvedev will continue to explain to Italians and other European citizens how things really are.
“Italian Minister Di Maio read one Russian Telegram channel and became worried. We will continue to explain to Italians and other unfortunate Europeans, languishing under the yoke of their governments, how things really are,” Osipov said.
“And our leading political force – the United Russia party – is ready to help in working with people and in building an inter-party dialogue,” he added.
