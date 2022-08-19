World

Media: in the United States are afraid of the consequences of recognizing Russia as a “sponsor of terrorism”

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read

WASHINGTON, August 18 – RIA Novosti. The State Department secretly warned the US Congress about the problems that could result in the recognition of Russia as a “country-sponsor of terrorism”, according to the newspaper Politico.
“Multiple sources familiar with the conversations said agency officials have posed serious problems with the legislative initiative to congressional offices in recent days,” the statement said.
In particular, according to the newspaper, if Russia is recognized as a “sponsor of terrorism” by the United States, the multilateral agreements in Istanbul on lifting restrictions on the supply of Russian products for export and on Russia’s assistance in the export of Ukrainian grain will be under threat.
“There are no guarantees that Russia will adhere to the agreement after such a direct attack by the United States,” the publication reports the essence of the conversations. It will also become more difficult to support work in the context of nuclear materials, the report says.
The authority to name countries “sponsors of terrorism” belongs to the State Department, but the Senate had previously passed a resolution calling for such a decision, and a corresponding bill was submitted to the House of Representatives.
The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said earlier that if Washington classifies Russia as a “country-sponsor of terrorism,” relations between states can be forgotten.
August 16, 19:41

Senator Karasin responds to calls to declare Russia a sponsor of terrorism

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Law enforcement officers neutralized a man who broke into the mayor’s office of the Armenian Masis

5 hours ago

FT: Russian economy holding up better than many expected

5 hours ago

The United States announced the development of means to combat hypersonic weapons

5 hours ago

Two vessels with food were allowed to leave the Ukrainian Chernomorsk

6 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.