Media: in the United States are afraid of the consequences of recognizing Russia as a “sponsor of terrorism”

WASHINGTON, August 18 – RIA Novosti. The State Department secretly warned the US Congress about the problems that could result in the recognition of Russia as a “country-sponsor of terrorism”, according to the newspaper Politico.

“Multiple sources familiar with the conversations said agency officials have posed serious problems with the legislative initiative to congressional offices in recent days,” the statement said.

In particular, according to the newspaper, if Russia is recognized as a “sponsor of terrorism” by the United States, the multilateral agreements in Istanbul on lifting restrictions on the supply of Russian products for export and on Russia’s assistance in the export of Ukrainian grain will be under threat.

“There are no guarantees that Russia will adhere to the agreement after such a direct attack by the United States,” the publication reports the essence of the conversations. It will also become more difficult to support work in the context of nuclear materials, the report says.

The authority to name countries “sponsors of terrorism” belongs to the State Department, but the Senate had previously passed a resolution calling for such a decision, and a corresponding bill was submitted to the House of Representatives.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said earlier that if Washington classifies Russia as a “country-sponsor of terrorism,” relations between states can be forgotten.