A ship with corn left Chornomorsk in the direction of Istanbul

UN, August 19 – RIA Novosti. A ship with a cargo of corn on board left Ukrainian Chernomorsk on Thursday and headed for Istanbul as part of a “product deal”, the Joint Coordination Center reports.
“The merchant ship I MARIA departed today (Thursday) from Chornomorsk, with 27,982 tons of corn on board, along the maritime humanitarian corridor as part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. The ship is heading to Istanbul,” the statement said.
August 17, 21:36

Three vessels with food left Ukraine

On July 22, in Istanbul, multilateral agreements were signed on lifting restrictions on the supply of Russian products for export and on Russia’s assistance in the export of Ukrainian grain. The deal, which was signed by representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN, involves the export of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizer across the Black Sea from three ports, including Odessa.

