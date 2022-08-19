Putin and Tokayev to discuss issues of strategic partnership and cooperation

NUR-SULTAN, August 19 – RIA Novosti. Russian and Kazakh Presidents Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold talks in Sochi on Friday, and the leaders of the two countries are expected to discuss issues of strategic partnership and cooperation.

The Kremlin press service announced yesterday that a meeting between Putin and Tokayev would be held in Sochi. According to the report, in continuation of the regular dialogue at the highest level, the heads of state plan to “discuss issues of further development of Russian-Kazakh relations of strategic partnership and cooperation.” In addition, the issues of bilateral cooperation within the framework of integration associations, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, in which Kazakhstan presides this year, will be touched upon.

According to the press service of the Kazakh leader, Tokayev will arrive in Russia on a working visit. At the talks, the parties will consider “topical issues of the Kazakh-Russian strategic partnership, including the further development of trade and economic cooperation.”

Kazakh political scientist Gaziz Abishev believes that the presidents will talk about all aspects of bilateral ties. “Actual issues of the Kazakh-Russian strategic partnership imply issues of geopolitics, security, in general, the entire spectrum of relations, which is based on the Treaty between Russia and Kazakhstan on good-neighborliness and alliance in the 21st century of 2013,” Abishev told RIA Novosti.

Presidents traditionally have a multilateral agenda at their talks, and this meeting is no exception. “That is, there will be a flexible agenda, according to which Kazakhstan can help somewhere, somewhere it can give in, and so on,” he believes. In his opinion, among these issues is the minimization of damage to Kazakhstan from the confrontation between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, Tokayev and Putin will also discuss Kazakhstan’s assistance to Russia in overcoming a voluntary embargo from foreign corporations, the possibility of relocating businesses that left the Russian Federation to the republic. “There will be some problematic issues that, I’m sure, industrialists, entrepreneurs, bankers raise before the Kazakh leadership in the framework of relations with Russia,” Abishev said.

Of course, the expert stressed, the presidents will not bypass interaction within the framework of international structures, such as the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and systems, “including those related to oil transportation.”