World Humanitarian Day is celebrated annually around the world on 19 August.

This day was declared by the UN General Assembly in December 2008 to raise public awareness of humanitarian assistance activities around the world and the importance of international cooperation in its provision.

The date was chosen to commemorate those killed in the explosion at the UN headquarters in Baghdad (Iraq) on August 19, 2003. As a result of the terrorist attack, 22 people were killed then, including the special representative of the UN Secretary-General in Iraq, Sergio Vieira de Mello.

On World Humanitarian Day, the world honors the memory of humanitarian workers who have died and been injured in the course of their work, honoring all aid and health workers who continue to provide vital support and protection to those most in need.

Every year, disasters cause enormous suffering to millions of people. Usually the poorest, most disadvantaged and vulnerable people are the victims. They suffer from conflicts, natural disasters, lack of food, housing, etc. In the past two years, the humanitarian situation in the world has been exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Humanitarian workers strive to provide life-saving assistance and long-term rehabilitation to disaster-stricken communities, regardless of their location, nationality, social class, religion, gender, race, or any other characteristics.

Humanitarian assistance is based on such principles as humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence. Humanitarian workers can provide assistance in different countries of the world , but most of them do it in their own countries. They are representatives of different cultures, ideologies and have different experiences, but they all share a commitment to humanistic ideals.

More than 460 humanitarian workers have been targeted in attacks in 2021, according to the UN. As a result, more than 140 of them were killed – a record figure since 2013. More than 200 aid workers were injured and 117 were abducted.

Much of this violence has taken place in South Sudan, Afghanistan and Syria.

Of the dead humanitarian workers, 98% were nationals and 2% were international (foreign) personnel. More than half (53%) were employees of national NGOs.

Since the beginning of 2022, more than 160 humanitarian workers have been attacked, killing 44 people.

According to the UN Global Humanitarian Survey, there are currently 274 million people in the world in need of humanitarian assistance and protection. In 2021, this figure was 235 million people, the highest figure in decades. Among the countries most in need are the Democratic Republic of the Congo (27 million), Ethiopia (25.9 million), Afghanistan (24.4 million), Yemen (20.7 million), Myanmar (14.4 million).

The World Humanitarian Day campaign is led by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

OCHA is part of the UN Secretariat and is responsible for bringing humanitarian organizations together to ensure a coherent response to emergencies. The mandate of OCHA is determined by UN General Assembly Resolution 46/182 (December 1991). This structure provides support to the UN Secretary-General, coordinates assistance to victims and promotes solutions to reduce humanitarian needs, risks and vulnerabilities.

Every year, World Humanitarian Day is dedicated to a specific theme, within which partners join forces to rescue those affected by crises, ensure their well-being and respect for their dignity, and guarantee the safety of humanitarian workers.

In 2022, the theme of the day is “Only Together”. The organizers of the event decided to focus on information about hundreds of thousands of volunteers, professionals and the victims themselves, who deliver emergency medical care, food, housing and social and legal protection to those in need. Among them are teachers, drivers, psychologists, health workers, rescuers, etc.

Russia is a partner of the UN in matters of emergency humanitarian response, it is recognized as one of the world leaders in the provision of humanitarian assistance and gratuitous assistance in different parts of the globe. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, under the coordination of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and in cooperation with other government bodies, provides humanitarian assistance to countries in need, participates in the implementation of projects that strengthen the multilateral partnership of donor states with recipient countries.

Humanitarian response abroad is not only the provision of humanitarian assistance, but also the evacuation of Russian citizens from abroad, air ambulance evacuation, clearance and destruction of explosive objects and the elimination of the consequences of man-made and natural emergencies, as well as the implementation of international development assistance projects that strengthen multilateral partnership and the bill goes to hundreds of transactions.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry and the UN have been cooperating in the field of emergency humanitarian response since 1993.

During the period of cooperation, the department has carried out more than 500 emergency humanitarian operations abroad, humanitarian assistance has been provided to more than 80 countries.