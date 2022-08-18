US to allocate another $800 million to Ukraine, media reported

MOSCOW, August 19 – RIA Novosti. The US administration is preparing to allocate about $ 800 million in additional military assistance to ensure the security of Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing informed sources.

President Joe Biden is using his arms reduction powers, which allow the US president to authorize the transfer of surplus weapons from US stockpiles, sources said.

Additional aid is expected to be announced on Friday.

Ten days ago, the Pentagon announced a new $1 billion military aid package to Ukraine, including Javelins and munitions for the HIMARS MLRS and NASAMS air defenses. U.S. aid to Ukraine has reached $9.8 billion since the beginning of the Joe Biden administration and $11.8 billion since 2014, according to the agency.