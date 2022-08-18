World

In the United States explained how Europe doomed hundreds of thousands of people to death in the winter

MOSCOW, August 19 – RIA Novosti. Europe’s commitment to green energy, combined with its reckless idealism, could lead to hundreds of thousands of deaths this winter, writes columnist Christine Tate in an article for The Hill.
The deadly winter is the result of Europe’s own energy experiment. A combination of utopian climate initiatives, inflation, cuts in US fossil fuel production, and a reluctance to buy Russian oil or natural gas could lead to the deaths of several hundred thousand people across the continent this winter.
As Tate notes, the “seeds” of the energy crisis in Europe were laid many years ago, while attempts to replace traditional energy with “green” sources turned out to be “catastrophic”.
“Slavish commitment to green politics combined with stupid idealism will cost lives this winter,” she points out. So, every year across Europe, about 200 thousand people become victims of “excessive winter mortality”, and cold weather and a sharp decrease in heating capacity could potentially provoke a six-figure increase.
“If efforts to force the use of unreliable, expensive clean energy sources or to ban fracking in the US are successful, we could see results comparable to those of our European cousins,” Tate writes.
The coming “deadly” winter in Europe should, in her opinion, be a wake-up call for the United States. “European optimistic but ultimately fruitless energy policies are creating what could be the biggest energy crisis of our time,” the observer concludes.
The European market faced a gas collapse last year. Experts attributed it to limited supply from major suppliers, low underground storage occupancy levels and high demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia.
Now the EU continues to be under pressure due to the ongoing tension with Russian exports. In recent days, the situation has been affected by the hot weather that has settled in the region, due to which the generation of electricity by alternative sources is reduced.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




