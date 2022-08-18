Türkiye and Israel will reappoint ambassadors | News

Türkiye and Israel will again appoint ambassadors, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced on Wednesday, with which both nations take the first steps to normalize their relations.

At a press conference, together with his Kyrgyz colleague, Jeenbek Kulubaev, the Turkish foreign minister stated “the steps we would take to normalize relations include the mutual election of ambassadors”.

“As a result of these efforts, Israel took such a positive step. Of course, we, as Türkiye, have decided to appoint an ambassador to Israel, in Tel Aviv,” Cavusoglu said.

“As we always say, we will continue to defend the rights of Palestine, Jerusalem and Gaza. It will also be important to convey our messages on this issue to Tel Aviv at the ambassadorial level,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid also announced that the two states have decided to restore full diplomatic ties and reappoint ambassadors and consuls-general.

The last time Israel and Turkey had ambassadors in their respective countries was in May 2018.

The 2010 Mavi Marmara crisis, a humanitarian flotilla that attempted to break the blockade on Gaza and in which nine people were killed by the Israeli incursion, brought relations between the two states to their lowest point with the closure of embassies.

In May 2018, Ankara asked the Israeli ambassador to Turkey to leave the country following protests in the Gaza Strip amid the 70th anniversary of the formation of Israel and the move of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

