Iran reiterates willingness to exchange prisoners with the US | News

Foreign Ministry spokesman Naser Kanaani said Wednesday that the Iranian government is prepared to exchange prisoners with the United States, although he made it clear that this negotiation is independent of the talks to reactivate the 2015 nuclear agreement. (or Comprehensive Joint Action Plan, PIAC).

In a press conference, the diplomat said that his country seeks the release of Iranians who have been victims of the US judicial system, who have been falsely accused of violating the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the White House against Iran. .

He stressed that this negotiation is a priority for Iran, interested in these citizens regaining their freedom and reuniting with their families.

Kanaani urged the US to remove obstacles to reaching a deal that would allow a prisoner swap, instead of staging “propaganda shows against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

According to the secretary of Iran’s Judicial Council for Human Rights, Kazem Gharibabadi, about 30 Iranians are jailed abroad on charges related to illegal US economic sanctions, and about half of them in the US.

According to the media, among the nationals imprisoned in US prisons there are seven Iranian-Americans, two Iranians with permanent residence in the US and four Iranians without legal status in this country.

Meanwhile, at least a dozen Iranian dual nationals or foreign nationals are serving sentences in Iranian jails.

The consultations between the two countries on the exchange of prisoners have been taking place for several years and have intensified during the last year and a half, in parallel with the negotiation to reactivate the PIAC.





