Syria denies kidnapping or disappearance of US citizens | News

The Syrian government on Wednesday denied having carried out the kidnapping or disappearance of US citizens, including the journalist who disappeared ten years ago, Austin Tice, as the White House accused last week.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Washington “issued misleading and illogical statements, which included false accusations by the Syrian government of kidnapping or arresting American citizens, including Austin Tice, a military officer in the United States Army.”

In this sense, the text adds that “the Syrian Executive denies having kidnapped or disappeared any US citizen who entered its territory or resided in areas under the sovereignty and authority of the Syrian Government.”

American journalist Austin Tice has spent a decade in captivity in Syria. I am committed to bringing home all US hostages and wrongful detainees abroad and will continue to pursue the release of Austin and other US hostages in Syria.

— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken)

August 10, 2022

Similarly, the Foreign Ministry ratified “its absolute commitment to the principles of international law” while advocating dialogue based “on respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic and non-interference in its affairs. internal”.

At the same time, the Syrian government urged the US authorities to “immediately and unconditionally withdraw its military forces that are illegally present on Syrian territory.”

By #POTUS #Biden on 10-Year Anniversary of Austin Tice’s capture

“Tice was abducted in Damascus…He is an investigative journalist who traveled to #Syria to show the world the real cost of war. We know w/certainty that he has been held by the Syrian regime.”

— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett)

August 10, 2022

In turn, he called for an end to the theft and smuggling of Syrian oil and wheat, as well as to “lift the cover and protect the armed separatist groups and the armed terrorist groups that are present in the illegal US military base Al Tanf.” .

Last week, President Joe Biden affirmed in the framework of the tenth anniversary of the disappearance of the Austin Tice that the Syrian authorities were the most responsible, meanwhile, he called on the Government of Damascus to “end this and help us bring it”.





