Palestinian president affirms that Israel has carried out 50 massacres | News

The president of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, affirmed this Wednesday that the Zionist Government of Israel has carried out more than 50 massacres since its foundation, in the framework of his visit to Germany.

The Palestinian president pointed out, in front of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, that “Israel has committed 50 massacres in 50 Palestinian towns since 1947. 50 massacres, 50 holocausts.”

The remarks came in response to the question of whether he would apologize for the attack by Palestinians on the Israeli delegation at the 1972 Olympics in Munich, Bavaria.

In this sense, the Palestinian president affirmed that “if we want to continue delving into the past, let’s do it” while emphasizing that the Israeli occupation forces continue to assassinate Palestinians.

In turn, Abbas denounced the attempts of the Government of Israel to create “a single state and apartheid”, meanwhile, highlighted the will of Palestine to implement the two-state solution through peaceful means.

Accordingly, he urged the Israeli authorities to stop the interventionist actions that violate the norms of international law, which have claimed the lives of thousands of Palestinians, among whom a large part are children.

I am disgusted by the outrageous remarks made by Palestinian President Mahmoud #Abbas. For us Germans in particular, any relativization of the singularity of the Holocaust is intolerable and unacceptable. I condemn any attempt to deny the crimes of the Holocaust.

— Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler)

August 17, 2022

On the other hand, the Israeli prime minister, Yair Lapid, described as “moral disgrace” the declarations of the Palestinian president on German soil, at the same time as he assured that it is “a monstrous lie”.

For his part, the German chancellor pointed out that “for us, the Germans in particular, any relativization of the holocaust is intolerable and unacceptable.” However, conservative politicians express their outrage at Scholz’s weak response.





