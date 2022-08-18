WHO confirms more than 35,000 cases of monkeypox in the world | News

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed this Wednesday that so far in the world more than 35,000 positive patients have been diagnosed with monkeypox, as well as 12 deaths from the disease.

During an informative meeting on the behavior of the disease, the director general of the entity, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, specified that in the last week about 7,500 cases were reported, which means an increase of 20 percent compared to the previous one.

Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged the countries to take the pertinent insurance measures to face the disease and stop its transmission. At the same time, he pointed out the importance of using proven tools, “such as improved disease surveillance, careful contact tracing, tailored risk communication and community engagement, as well as risk reduction measures. of risks”.

“Vaccines can also play an important role in controlling the outbreak, and in many countries there is a great demand for vaccines by those affected,” stressed the director general of the international organization.

However, he pointed out that at the moment “vaccine supplies, and data on their efficacy, are limited”; and assured that the WHO has been in contact with manufacturers, organizations and countries that are willing to share the doses.

“We remain concerned that the inequality in access to vaccines that we saw during the Covid-19 pandemic will repeat itself, and that the poorest will continue to be left behind,” said Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

On July 23, the WHO declared an international health emergency, after learning of the existence of 16,000 positive cases of monkeypox in 75 countries where it is not endemic.

