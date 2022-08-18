Russian government accuses Ukraine of violating fundamental principle of the IAEA | News

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday accused Ukraine of violating the fundamental principle of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) by launching attacks on infrastructural targets of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

The deputy head of the department of the Russian Foreign Ministry on the problems of nuclear non-proliferation and arms control, Igor Vishnevetsky highlighted the risk and the violations incurred by kyiv when attacking the vicinity of the nuclear power plant with artillery and other weapons.

During his speech at the conference of signatory countries of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, the official assured that Moscow is highly interested in organizing a visit by an IAEA delegation to Zaporizhia and added that his nation will do everything because it is in the immediate future.

A little earlier, the Ukrainian president, Vladimir Zelensky, had affirmed that his Executive maintains permanent contact with the IAEA and that he is willing to let the entity‘s mission to Zaporizhia pass.

The situation in this plant has been tense since last August 5, when the authorities of the city where the enclave is located (Energodar) denounced several attacks from Ukrainian forces against the plant.

For his part, the director of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, at that time expressed his concern about the military actions in the vicinity of the plant and warned of the high risk of a nuclear catastrophe. Despite Rossi’s statement, last Thursday the Ukrainian military again carried out attacks against the plant.

In this context, Moscow called a meeting of the UN Security Council in order to address this situation. At the meeting, Grossi proposed sending a mission of specialists to inspect Zaporizhia, while calling on the warring parties to cooperate with this initiative.

Faced with the call made by the European Union asking Russia to remove its forces from the vicinity of the plant and Ukraine, and the accusations of the bloc pointing to Moscow as impeding the security of Zaporizhia, Russia responded by denying the arguments of Brussels and reiterated that the attacks were carried out by the military led by kyiv.

