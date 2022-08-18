Russia denounces Ukraine’s provocation before Guterres visit | News

The spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashénkov, denounced this Thursday that Ukraine plans to carry out a provocation at the Zaporozhie nuclear power plant during the visit of the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, to that country this Friday, August 19, to hold Moscow responsible for a technological catastrophe.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russian government accuses Ukraine of violating fundamental IAEA principle

From the Russian military portfolio they detailed that in the territory occupied by the plant and in the surrounding areas there are no heavy weapons, there are only security units; and that to carry out the provocation an artillery brigade of the Ukrainian Forces plans to attack the area from firing positions located in the city of Níkopol.

The senior official detailed that, in addition, the Ukrainian radiological, chemical and biological defense troops would previously concentrate in the vicinity of the nuclear power plant to be prepared to record the accident that would occur, as well as “carry out a set of measures to demonstrate the alleged elimination of its consequences.

To which the Russian military spokesman elaborated on the deployment of radiation monitoring posts near the Central; and the training of various territorial defense brigades and military units stationed in Zaporozhie “on actions in conditions of radioactive contamination in the area”.

While he stressed that the Russian Armed Forces “are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the Zaporozhie nuclear power plant.”

For its part, the Russian Foreign Ministry branded kyiv’s preparations at the Zaporozhie plant as nuclear blackmail. The spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, stated that it is “a provocation around a nuclear facility for a long time, a direct threat to nuclear energy. It is definitely an act of nuclear blackmail.”

Guterres arrived this Wednesday in the Ukrainian city of Lvov, where he will meet with the president of Ukraine, Vladimir Zelenski, and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to address the Russian-Ukrainian conflict; in addition to visiting the port of Odessa, used for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products.

The situation at the Zaporozhie nuclear power plant has worsened since last August 5, when authorities from the city of Energodar reported several attacks against the plant, which they attributed to Ukrainian forces.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source