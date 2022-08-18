World

Sweden wants to support the population due to high electricity prices

MOSCOW, August 17 – RIA Novosti. The Swedish government plans to allocate at least 30 billion Swedish krona ($2.8 billion) to support households in the country amid high electricity prices, SVT reported.
Earlier, the leader of the opposition Moderate Coalition Party, Ulf Kristersson, said that electricity prices in early August in Sweden were on average five times higher than in 2020, the government, in his opinion, is having difficulty planning electricity prices.
“At least the 30 billion kroner paid to Svenska kraftnät (Swedish electricity network operator – ed.) will be used either to compensate households directly or in other ways to reduce prices and fees. Now the authorities need to figure out how money has been paid,” the channel said in a statement.
At the end of July, Niklas Damsgård, chief strategist for Swedish electricity grid operator Svenska kraftnät, said that Sweden could experience power outages this winter.
Yesterday, 22:22

Sweden due to rising prices returned to the use of fuel oil, Bloomberg reported

