In the West, they were afraid of a military escalation due to the testing of American missiles

MOSCOW, August 17 – RIA Novosti. Washington’s testing of intercontinental ballistic missiles poses a colossal risk of military escalation, writes journalist Ellie Cook in an article for the British edition of the Daily Express.
“The United States conducted missile launches that demonstrate the readiness of nuclear forces and create a huge risk of military escalation,” the headline says.
Earlier, the US military carried out planned tests of Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles without a warhead. Prior to this, the Pentagon had postponed missile launches by almost two weeks due to heightened tensions between Beijing and Washington, citing “the responsible behavior of a nuclear power.”
Commenting on the actions of the Pentagon, Vladimir Dzhabarov, deputy head of the international committee of the Federation Council, said that the ICBM launches were an attempt to maintain their image and “flex their muscles”, since the United States had not had successful test results for hypersonic missiles for a long time.
