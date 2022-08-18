SIMFEROPOL, August 17 – RIA Novosti Ukrainian troops again opened massive fire on Energodar in the Zaporozhye region, the city authorities said.

A few hours earlier, at least “six arrivals” from the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were recorded in the area of ​​​​the Zaporizhzhya NPP, there were no hits on the plant itself.

July 21, 08:00 Kyiv strikes at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant with a long-range sight

“The armed formations of the Kyiv regime opened massive fire on the city of Energodar. Information about the places of shell explosions, as well as victims and damage to civilian infrastructure is being specified,” the press service of the city administration said.

In recent weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been regularly attacking the ZNPP, which threatens with a large-scale nuclear catastrophe. According to Volodymyr Rogov, a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporozhye region, servicemen of the 44th artillery brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine use guided missiles and Western-made shells. The shelling has already damaged the high-voltage line of the Kakhovskaya substation, the personnel had to reduce the capacity of two power units.

During a special operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine, the Russian military took the Kherson and Azov parts of the Zaporozhye region. Civil-military administrations are working there, broadcasting of Russian TV channels and radio stations has begun, the ruble has been put into circulation, and trade ties with Crimea are being restored. The liberated regions announced plans to become part of the Russian Federation.