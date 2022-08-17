Rally against easing of deforestation restrictions held in Budapest

BUDAPEST, August 17 – RIA Novosti. A protest rally organized by the Hungarian Green Party LMP against the easing of restrictions on deforestation took place in Budapest, the Index portal reported.

Earlier in early August, the Hungarian authorities eased restrictions on deforestation until the end of March 2023 due to the energy crisis in Europe. “Green” organizations and opposition parties have criticized this initiative, fearing that it will negatively affect the environment. Hungarian Minister of Agriculture István Nagy called the campaign “slanderous” and said that “the extraction of firewood does not reduce the area of ​​forests and does not worsen their natural state.”

According to the publication, the action “Don’t cut all the trees” was held in front of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences. Its main organizers were the opposition “green” party LMP and the fund “10 million trees”, and in total more than 40 NGOs, including Greenpeace, took part in the organization.

“The European Bolsonaro wants to cut down one hundred million trees!”, the 24.hu portal quotes the words of art historian András Ivan Boyar from the 10 million trees fund.

It is noted that earlier LMP organized a similar protest on Friday, after which changes were made to the government’s order and protected areas were removed from the list of places where logging is allowed. However, the organizers of the protests, according to the publication, demanded “the complete repeal of the decision.” According to 24.hu, there were “several hundred” protesters on Wednesday.