Media: US asks Israel to change the tactics of operations after the death of a journalist

WASHINGTON, August 17 – RIA Novosti. The US administration, in contacts with representatives of Israel, requires the latter to reconsider its tactics of conducting military operations in the West Bank after the death of Al-Jazeera journalist Shirin Abu Akle, who had American citizenship, the Axios portal reports on Wednesday.

Abu Akle was fatally shot in the head while covering an Israeli military raid on the Jenin Palestinian refugee camp in the West Bank of the Jordan. Subsequently, her death was confirmed by the Palestinian Ministry of Health . Israel put forward the version that the reporter could have come under fire from Palestinian militants, but a colleague who was with her at the time of her death said that there were no shootings there.

According to the portal, shortly after meeting with the Abu Akle family in Washington in July, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called Secretary of Defense Benny Gantz and demanded that the final findings of the investigation into the death of the journalist be published as soon as possible.

“He also asked for a review of the rules of engagement for the Israeli army in the West Bank, saying that this would be a responsible step in the Abu Akle case,” Axios said.

As follows from the publication, Blinken told Gantz that, in his opinion, either the rules of engagement that day were not observed by Israel at all, or they “need to be revised.” The Secretary of State pointed out in a conversation that the deceased reporter was wearing a bulletproof vest, which marked her affiliation with the press.

In turn, the head of the Israeli Defense Ministry told the US Secretary of State that the situation during the conduct of military operations “is not always unambiguous,” the portal reports.