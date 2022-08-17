Estonia restricts entry into the country and the issuance of visas for Russian citizens

HELSINKI, August 18 – RIA Novosti. From August 18, Estonia introduces restrictions on the issuance of visas to Russian citizens and entry into the country with a Schengen already issued in Estonia.

According to the press service of the government, this means that if a Russian, to whom the republic has issued a Schengen visa, and the purpose of his visit is tourism, business, sports or culture, arrives at the border point of Narva, Luhamaa or Koidula from August 18, he will no longer be able to enter Estonia.

The submission of applications for an Estonian visa is also limited. It can only be applied for by Russian citizens who come to the Baltic Republic to visit a close relative (e.g. daughter, son, mother, father) with Estonian citizenship or a long-term residence permit, Russian diplomats who work in Estonia, and members of their families, international trade and passenger transport workers, persons who can travel on the basis of European Union law, and those to whom Estonia considers the issuance of a visa justified on humanitarian grounds.

The government clarifies that Russian citizens who have received a note in their passport from another country that is a member of the Schengen Agreement are allowed to enter.

Recently, there have been increasing calls in the West to stop issuing visas and close entry for Russians. Such statements were made by the Prime Ministers of Finland and Estonia Sanna Marin and Kaja Kallas. At the same time, the other day Latvia and Estonia announced the termination of the issuance of visas to Russians. The latter completely forbade entry on already issued documents.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called the idea of ​​stopping the issuance of visas to citizens of the country chauvinist, and the decision of Tallinn – anti-Estonian. The Baltic countries have been criticized by both the UN and members of the European Parliament. Thus, MP Yana Toom called the anti-Russian step of Estonia a manifestation of dementia.