A new round of talks between the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo will be held in Brussels

BRUSSELS, August 18 – RIA Novosti. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and “Prime Minister” of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo Albin Kurti will take part on Thursday in a new round of dialogue under the auspices of the EU in Brussels.

According to the European Foreign Service, the talks in an expanded format will discuss the issues of “achieving a comprehensive agreement on the normalization of relations,” as well as “reducing the current tension on the ground.” “EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell will also hold separate meetings with each of the leaders,” the EU added.

Yesterday, 17:38 NATO welcomes new round of talks between Serbia and Kosovo

The situation around Kosovo has escalated due to Pristina’s plans to ban cars with Serbian numbers and documents from entering the region from August 1. In the north of Kosovo, where many Serbs live, riots broke out, in response, the authorities of the self-proclaimed republic pulled the police there. But following a US request, the Kosovo authorities delayed the ban’s entry into force for a month. In Belgrade, this step was welcomed, saying that the leadership of Serbia and the authorities in Pristina were one step away from a serious conflict, but official Belgrade managed to keep the peace.

On Wednesday, Vucic and Kurti held separate talks in Brussels with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. At a joint press conference with the President of Serbia, Stoltenberg announced the readiness of the alliance to take measures to guarantee security and maintain freedom of movement in Kosovo. He added that NATO considers dialogue the only way to resolve and prevent escalation, and also intends to remain a neutral party and will not be involved in the conflict.

In turn, the EU, on the eve of the talks, called on the politicians of Serbia and Kosovo to exercise restraint.

“The recent surge in provocative rhetoric from Kosovo and Serbian officials, especially statements about war and conflict in the Western Balkans, is a matter of serious concern. Senior politicians on both sides will be held responsible for any escalation that is followed by increased tensions, and possibly violence in the region “, – said in Brussels.