World

The US Senate saw the violation of sanctions in the plans of Turkey

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read

WASHINGTON, August 18 – RIA Novosti. Robert Menendez, chairman of the US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, said he was concerned about reports of Turkey’s intentions to continue deliveries of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM), seeing them as a violation of US sanctions.
“Deeply concerned by reports that Turkey is exploring the possibility of further purchases of S-400 air defense systems from Russia. Such deliveries will be another clear violation of US sanctions,” the senator said in a statement released Wednesday.
According to him, against the backdrop of Russia’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, Ankara has the opportunity to “demonstrate its commitment to NATO commitments” by completely abandoning military cooperation with Moscow.
August 11, 11:33

Turkey says country will not join sanctions against Russia

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Arestovich opposed Zelensky’s call to ban the issuance of visas to Russians

7 hours ago

US announces readiness to work with Russia on new START

7 hours ago

Medvedev will continue to explain to Europeans how things really are

7 hours ago

Placido Domingo was suspected of links with the Argentine sex sect, media write

8 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.