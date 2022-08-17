The US Senate saw the violation of sanctions in the plans of Turkey

WASHINGTON, August 18 – RIA Novosti. Robert Menendez, chairman of the US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, said he was concerned about reports of Turkey’s intentions to continue deliveries of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM), seeing them as a violation of US sanctions.

“Deeply concerned by reports that Turkey is exploring the possibility of further purchases of S-400 air defense systems from Russia. Such deliveries will be another clear violation of US sanctions,” the senator said in a statement released Wednesday.

According to him, against the backdrop of Russia’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, Ankara has the opportunity to “demonstrate its commitment to NATO commitments” by completely abandoning military cooperation with Moscow.