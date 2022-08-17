The Netherlands extradited Russian Dubnikov to the United States

WASHINGTON, August 18 – RIA Novosti. The Netherlands this week extradited Russian Denis Dubnikov to the United States, who was detained on charges of money laundering, the US Department of Justice said.

“The alleged cryptocurrency launderer was extradited from the Netherlands to the United States this week to face charges in the District of Oregon,” the agency said in a statement.

According to the Justice Department, 29-year-old Dubnikov appeared in federal court for the first time in Portland, Oregon, this afternoon. The start of his case by the jury is scheduled for October 4.

The department clarified that if the Russian is found guilty, he faces a prison sentence of up to 20 years.

Information from the court’s electronic database indicates that Dubnikov did not plead guilty.

The detention center in Oregon confirmed to RIA Novosti that the Russian is with them. He was denied bail.