Russian Dubnikov pleads not guilty in US court in money laundering case

WASHINGTON, August 18 – RIA Novosti. Extradited by the Netherlands to the United States in a money laundering case, Russian citizen Denis Dubnikov declared his innocence to the court on Wednesday, follows from the electronic database of the court.

The Russian’s first appearance before an American court took place earlier that day via videoconference. The case of Dubnikov, as follows from the database of the court, is considered by Justice of the Peace Jolie Russo.

“From the defendant received a statement of innocence,” – follows from the documents.

As the US Department of Justice informed earlier, 29-year-old Dubnikov, accused of money laundering in the interests of cybercriminals, was extradited from the Netherlands to the United States this week. The start of his case by the jury is scheduled for October 4.

If found guilty, a citizen of the Russian Federation faces a prison sentence of up to 20 years.