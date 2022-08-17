World

Russian Dubnikov pleads not guilty in US court in money laundering case

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read

WASHINGTON, August 18 – RIA Novosti. Extradited by the Netherlands to the United States in a money laundering case, Russian citizen Denis Dubnikov declared his innocence to the court on Wednesday, follows from the electronic database of the court.
The Russian’s first appearance before an American court took place earlier that day via videoconference. The case of Dubnikov, as follows from the database of the court, is considered by Justice of the Peace Jolie Russo.
“From the defendant received a statement of innocence,” – follows from the documents.
As the US Department of Justice informed earlier, 29-year-old Dubnikov, accused of money laundering in the interests of cybercriminals, was extradited from the Netherlands to the United States this week. The start of his case by the jury is scheduled for October 4.
If found guilty, a citizen of the Russian Federation faces a prison sentence of up to 20 years.
August 15, 21:08

A new trial in the Vinnik case will be held in the United States on September 27

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Arestovich opposed Zelensky’s call to ban the issuance of visas to Russians

7 hours ago

US announces readiness to work with Russia on new START

7 hours ago

Medvedev will continue to explain to Europeans how things really are

7 hours ago

Placido Domingo was suspected of links with the Argentine sex sect, media write

8 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.