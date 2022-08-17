Fires affect 11,000 hectares in three days in Spain | News

Three active forest fires in the Valencian Community of Spain have burned around 11,000 hectares in three days, according to what Iberian national sources reported on Tuesday.

The fire that started last Saturday in the Vall d’Ebo municipality, in the province of Alicante, has devastated more than 9,500 hectares and has forced the evacuation of almost 2,000 people.

The head of the third battalion of the Military Emergencies Unit, Lieutenant Colonel Jorge Mariano Pérez, affirmed that this fire continues to advance in an uncontrolled manner after increasing the perimeter of the affected area to 65 kilometers.

On the other hand, this Monday a fire was declared in Bejís in the province of Castellón, which has burned more than 700 kilometers and has forced the evacuation of the towns of Arteas de Abajo, Arteas de Arriba and Los Cloticos.

This incident also has a lightning strike as the cause and takes place in an area with difficult land access, so it is dealt with mainly by air means, before which the Viver aerodrome was reopened, according to local authorities.

Similarly, in the province of Castellón, a second fire is reported in the municipality of Les Useres, where approximately 800 hectares have been affected. However, national media assure that the fire has been stabilized.

Around 657,988 hectares have been burned by fires in the territory of the European Union during this year, of which 245,061 hectares correspond to the Spanish nation.

