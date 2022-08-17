Opposition leader rejects election results in Kenya | News

After a long vote count, amid tensions between the two most voted candidates for the Presidency of Kenya, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga said Tuesday that he will not recognize William Ruto’s victory and will take legal action.

CMIO.org in sequence:

William Ruto wins the Kenyan presidential election

Vice President William Ruto was officially declared the winner on Monday by a narrow margin.

Considered as peaceful elections but with irregularities and a subsequent round without violence, the declaration of the eternal candidate for the Presidency of not recognizing the results could turn this African country on again, after 14 years ago, in another electoral process, it was registered a wave of clashes and chaos.

���� IMPORTANT ����

Raila Odinga rejects the results claiming that they are null and void after the resignation of the majority of the electoral commission. He accuses Wafula Chebukati of creating a serious legal-political crisis and will seek all constitutional and legal options. pic.twitter.com/5CrkUaLUQr

— Deciphering the War (@descifraguerra)

August 16, 2022

Odinga argued that the President of the Election Commission, Wafula Chebukati, showed contempt for the Constitution by announcing the unilaterally processed results.

“What we saw yesterday (Monday) was a parody and a blatant disregard for the Kenyan constitution,” Odinga told a news conference, pointing to the responsibility of the chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEBC).

His announcement came shortly after four electoral commissioners stood by their decision to repudiate the election result, saying that Chebukati had declared the results without the participation of all commissioners.

“The results of the presidential election held on August 9, 2022, declared and announced by Mr. Wafula Chebukati on August 15, 2022 belonged to himself and do not represent the (position) of the commission,” said the vice president of the electoral body, Juliana Cherera.

The commissioners also said that Chebukati failed to address some of the grievances from political parties before announcing the victory.

The 77-year-old defeated candidate also assured that he will use “all possible legal options” to contest the result in the face of “the numerous failures in the elections,” although he did not detail his strategy.

Fifteen years ago, after his defeat in 2007, a wave of violence with ethnic overtones was unleashed, leaving more than 1,100 dead and 600,000 displaced.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source