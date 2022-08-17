A home to live with dignity | In deep

The local authorities established a support system consisting of a community committee, an agricultural industrial park and a community factory.

With the aim of reducing poverty and improving the quality of life of citizens in the central province of Shaanxi, the Chinese Government works to ensure decent housing for the people through the relocation policy.

With this proposal, the authorities transfer civilians who lived in high-risk areas in rural or mountainous areas to residential complexes financed by the State.

The Ziyunnanjun relocation community, located in Jianchi County, on the outskirts of Ankang City, is part of this project.

With a length of four hectares, the urbanization has 692 apartments that provide free shelter to 2,688 human beings. Of that total, 1,475 arrived in June 2019 from high-risk locations in other parts of the country.

In order to speed up the adaptation of the relocated people, protect their interests and promote employment, the local authorities established a support system consisting of a community committee, an agricultural industrial park and a community factory.

In this way, many of the civilians who live in Ziyunnanjun, including older adults, work in the same community with flexible hours making clothes, furniture, and electrical outlets, among other items.

The rest of the residents work in agricultural fields or factories near their homes. These employees can appeal for preferential treatment in regard to working hours, in case they have to care for a family member or another circumstance arises that warrants it.

With the intention of speeding up the integration of relocated people and facilitating their daily activities, the residence also has a convenience service center, a nursery, a day care center for the elderly, as well as a shopping center.

