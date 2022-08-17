Syria and Lebanon agree to guarantee the safe return of refugees | News

The Syrian government held a meeting on Tuesday with interim Lebanese authorities in order to guarantee a safe return for the almost one million Syrian refugees who remain in Lebanese territory.

The Minister of Municipal Administration of Syria, Hussein Makhlouf, met with the head of Displaced Persons of Lebanon, Issam Sharaf El-Din, to review a set of measures aimed at the repatriation of some 15,000 Syrians residing in the neighboring country.

According to the Syrian minister, the parties agreed to work to guarantee the safe return of displaced persons in accordance with the provisions of international migration agreements.

In this sense, Makhlouf emphasized that the Syrian government has prioritized the establishment of conditions to reactivate the infrastructure in the regions where the Syrian Arab Army is in control.

At the same time, the official specified that a set of amnesty decrees have been stipulated while the protocols and procedures at the borders have been facilitated, which has prompted the return of more than a million refugees.

In turn, the Lebanese counterpart highlighted the good reception by the Syrian government in order to receive nationals abroad and guarantee the conditions for their full development.

According to the United Nations, approximately 865,000 Syrians have taken refuge in Lebanon as a result of the conflict that began in 2011, which has been exacerbated by Western powers.

