Russia accuses the US of implicating Latin America in conflicts | News

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, speaking at the opening of the X Conference on International Security in Moscow, denounced the attempts of the United States (USA) to involve the Latin American region in the conflicts that Washington has created with Russia and China.

According to the Minister of Defense, in general, the US is trying to reduce the interaction of the countries of the region with any pole of power that is not controlled by Washington.

“The goal of this policy is to bring the region into a confrontation with Russia and China, destroy traditional ties and block new forms of cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres,” he said.

According to Shoigu, “anti-Russian information campaigns are being launched in Latin America, the truth about the causes and course of Russian intervention in Ukraine is being hidden.”

In this sense, he said that “analogues arise with the actions of Great Britain during the conflict of the Malvinas Islands”.

“What is happening today in the media sphere of the West with the coverage of the Russian special military operation also happened when the media in unison conveyed only one point of view: the opinion of London,” he said.

Likewise, the head of the Russian Defense portfolio asked himself “does this policy respond to the fundamental interests of the countries of the region? The answer is clear: no”.

On the other hand, he warned of the “serious challenges” that Latin America faces in the field of security due to the Monroe Doctrine promoted by the United States and criticized Washington for impeding international cooperation.

Russia is increasing its relations with Latin American countries in different fields, including technological, economic and military, amid the aggressive policies of the United States against some countries in the region.

